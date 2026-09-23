Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils Laya at Madras Sanskrit College
Laya was unveiled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 15 at the 118-year-old Madras Sanskrit College, with Sol still pending joint release.
These AIs are built from ancient Sanskrit and Tamil texts, aiming to keep languages authentic while helping out in research areas like astronomy and metallurgy.
Articul8 plans grammar-rooted heritage AI
Laya is rooted in Panini's Sanskrit grammar, while Sol focuses on Tamil.
Both are designed to stick closely to their original texts so results stay true to tradition.
Articul8 is teaming up with institutions like Madras Sanskrit College and Banaras Hindu University for research, and they're planning more models for Gujarati, Kannada and Telugu.
CEO Arun Subramaniyan calls this a big step for heritage AI, saying these tools help protect knowledge from misinterpretation.