Find Hub update notifies users about Chipolo and Moto Tag
Technology
Google just dropped a handy update for Android users: the Find Hub app can now ping you if you forget items tagged with trackers like Chipolo or Moto Tag.
Just pick your tag in the app's settings and turn on "Notify when left behind."
No more panicking over lost keys or bags.
Find Hub limited compatibility planned updates
Setup is simple, but the feature doesn't work with everything yet (sorry, headphones are out for now).
It's live in the US and Europe with version 3.1.787-06, and Google's planning even more updates soon, like easier tag setup, renaming options, and NFC tap-to-view details.
The Home address you've stored in your Google Account (Maps) is automatically exempt from alerts, so your phone won't bug you every time you walk out your front door.