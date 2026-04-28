Findability Sciences launches LactaAI to optimize dairy and whey plants
Findability Sciences has launched LactaAI, an AI tool designed to make dairy and whey plants run smarter and smoother.
The company says it could help each plant earn up to ₹28 crore more a year by improving yields, cutting energy use, and speeding up decision-making.
With LactaAI, plants can see yield gains of up to 1.5% points and use 5% to 10% less energy in some processes.
LactaAI integrates and predicts plant issues
LactaAI works with existing systems: no big tech overhauls needed. Its real-time insights help plants go from reacting to problems to actually predicting them.
There are special modules for different products, plus tools that pull together data from across the plant for smarter decisions.
CEO Anand Mahurkar believes this tech could be a game-changer for India's massive dairy sector by unlocking new ways to boost performance and profits.