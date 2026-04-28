Findability Sciences launches LactaAI to optimize dairy and whey plants Technology Apr 28, 2026

Findability Sciences has launched LactaAI, an AI tool designed to make dairy and whey plants run smarter and smoother.

The company says it could help each plant earn up to ₹28 crore more a year by improving yields, cutting energy use, and speeding up decision-making.

With LactaAI, plants can see yield gains of up to 1.5% points and use 5% to 10% less energy in some processes.