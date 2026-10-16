Finland study finds Alzheimer's before 65 shows different warning signs
A new study from Finland has found that people who get Alzheimer's before 65 often show very different warning signs than older patients.
Younger patients were more likely to experience things like depression, dizziness, and even past head injuries in the five years before diagnosis.
Tinnitus and hearing loss precede diagnosis
Researchers compared more than 400 early-onset cases with thousands of healthy people and noticed these patients visited doctors much more often, especially right before being diagnosed.
Some symptoms, like tinnitus (ringing ears) and hearing loss, showed up as early as a decade before Alzheimer's was spotted.
Lead researcher Johanna Kruger says these patterns suggest different mechanisms are at work in early-onset Alzheimer's, which could mean we need new ways to spot and treat it.