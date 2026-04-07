Finnish scientists find brain performs deep clean during sleep

Vesa Kiviniemi observes bidirectional sleep flow

The team, led by Professor Vesa Kiviniemi, used a new combination of ultrafast MRI and other technology to watch these changes in real time in volunteers' brains.

They noticed that during sleep, fluid flow became more bidirectional in key areas like the thalamus.

According to Professor Kiviniemi, understanding this process could help with better monitoring—and potentially treating—age-related changes in brain fluid dynamics, along with neurodegenerative disorders and other cognitive issues.