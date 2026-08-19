Finnish study finds long or troubled sleep shortens working life
A fresh study from Finland found that people older than 50 who struggle with serious sleep issues or regularly sleep nine hours or more could lose up to nine months from their working life.
On average, those with major sleep problems worked eight months less than their well-rested peers.
Short- and midrange sleepers (under 8.5 hours) had similar working life expectancies, but sleeping too long trimmed it even more.
Well rested professional women reach 68
Women who slept well had the highest working life expectancy, with professional women with no sleep disturbances reaching age 68, suggesting that good sleep really pays off, especially for women.
The lead researcher, Dr. Saana Myllyntausta, highlighted how important midlife sleep health is, especially for people in tougher financial situations.
The study also suggests workplaces should step up with programs to help employees get better rest and stay healthier on the job.