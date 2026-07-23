Fire TV Stick 4K Max $34.99, 4K Plus $24.99 deals
Technology
The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is $34.99 ($25 off) and the Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is $24.99 at Best Buy and Target, making it a great time to upgrade your streaming setup without breaking the bank.
Fire TV sticks feature Dolby support
The 4K Max packs 16GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6E for smoother streaming, and a cool Ambient Experience that turns your TV into a smart display.
Both sticks feature updated software for easier content discovery, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos, so movie nights sound and look better.
There are also deals on a power bank, robot vacuum, and projector if you're in the mood to snag more tech upgrades.