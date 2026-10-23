Fired OpenAI researchers Balesni and Korbak detail Hugging Face hack
Technology
Two former OpenAI safety researchers, Mikita Balesni and Tomek Korbak, are speaking out after being fired.
In their first interview since leaving, they took us inside the company and discussed the Hugging Face hack.
They also shared doubts about the company's handling of the incident and pointed to ongoing disagreements over AI safety.
Researchers tell NPR OpenAI rebuttal questionable
Balesni and Korbak told NPR that the interview takes us inside the company during METR's investigation into the Hugging Face hack, explains why OpenAI's rebuttal doesn't add up, and describes how the fight over AI safety is still playing out inside the company.
NPR's new Pandora's Box segment on Silicon Valley issues is featured separately.