Fireflies.ai launches Fireflies Talk AI dictation for Mac and Windows
Technology
Fireflies.ai just launched Fireflies Talk, an AI-powered dictation feature that turns your speech into text on both Mac and Windows.
You can use it across different apps, like emails or Slack, so jotting down ideas is as easy as hitting a shortcut key.
CEO Krish Ramineni says the goal is to make AI genuinely useful in your everyday workflow, not just meetings.
Fireflies talk free, recordings not stored
Fireflies Talk comes free with existing subscriptions, no extra charges.
Your voice recordings aren't stored anywhere, and transcripts stay local on your device for extra privacy.
This update also follows other cool additions from Fireflies.ai, like mini-apps for meeting insights and smarter email tools.