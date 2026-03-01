Firefly's Alpha rocket returns to flight on March 1 Technology Mar 01, 2026

Firefly Aerospace is set to launch its Alpha rocket again on March 1, 2026, after a 10-month break following a tough setback last year.

The mission, called "Stairway to Seven," lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

This flight is all about testing upgrades and making sure earlier issues—like last April's first-stage failure—are behind them.