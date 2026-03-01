Firefly's Alpha rocket returns to flight on March 1
Firefly Aerospace is set to launch its Alpha rocket again on March 1, 2026, after a 10-month break following a tough setback last year.
The mission, called "Stairway to Seven," lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
This flight is all about testing upgrades and making sure earlier issues—like last April's first-stage failure—are behind them.
Here's how you can watch the launch
The launch window opens at 7:50pm ET (4:50pm PT; 0050 GMT March 2),
and you can catch the action live about 20 minutes before liftoff on Firefly's official streams or through NASASpaceflight and Space.com.
About the upcoming mission
"Stairway to Seven" won't carry any cargo—it's focused on checking new thermal protection, upgraded software, and in-house avionics.
It's also the last flight of this version of Alpha before bigger changes roll out in future launches.