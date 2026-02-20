Firefly's Alpha rocket set for comeback launch next week
After two explosive setbacks last year, Firefly Aerospace is giving its Alpha rocket another shot with a mission called "Stairway to Seven," targeting no earlier than Feb. 27 for the launch.
The goal is simple: prove the rocket's reliability and test out new systems before some big upgrades roll in.
Flight 7 is a do-over for the disastrous Flight 6
Alpha's sixth flight in April 2025 ended with the first stage breaking up after separation, taking out a Lockheed Martin payload.
Then, during prelaunch testing for Flight 7, the booster exploded—definitely not ideal.
This time around, Flight 7 will carry just a demo payload instead of a commercial satellite so they can focus on getting things right.
The flight will test and validate key systems ahead of upgrade
Flight 7 is basically Alpha's final exam in its current form. It'll test and validate key systems ahead of an upgrade that will make the rocket taller and more advanced for future launches.
The first stage already cleared a key static fire test earlier this month at Vandenberg Space Force Base—so all eyes are on lift-off day.