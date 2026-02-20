Firefly's Alpha rocket set for comeback launch next week

Flight 7 is a do-over for the disastrous Flight 6

Alpha's sixth flight in April 2025 ended with the first stage breaking up after separation, taking out a Lockheed Martin payload.

Then, during prelaunch testing for Flight 7, the booster exploded—definitely not ideal.

This time around, Flight 7 will carry just a demo payload instead of a commercial satellite so they can focus on getting things right.