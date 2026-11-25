Firefox now lets you select which sites use its VPN
What's the story
Mozilla has released a new version of its popular web browser, Firefox 161. The latest update comes with a host of new features, including the ability to manage VPN rules for specific websites. The feature is designed to give users more control over their online privacy by letting them decide which sites should automatically open with the browser's VPN active.
Data management
New 'Fire' button to clear browsing data
Along with the VPN rule management feature, Firefox 161 also introduces a new "Fire" button.
The feature, which appears in standard Firefox windows, lets you clear your browsing data directly from the toolbar.
You can choose what data to delete - from browsing and downloads history to cookie and site data, temporary files, saved form information as well as website permissions/preferences.
User convenience
Other notable improvements in Firefox 161
The latest update of Firefox also adds an option to create a keyboard shortcut for copying the current tab's URL.
This is part of Mozilla's continued efforts to improve user convenience and streamline the browsing experience.
The update also brings the "read aloud" feature in Reader Mode to Android users, further enhancing accessibility on mobile devices.
Platform expansion
Firefox now available on cars with Google built-in
Along with the new features, Mozilla has also announced that Firefox is now directly available through the Play Store on cars with Google built-in.
This move marks an expansion of the browser's availability beyond traditional devices such as desktops and smartphones, making it more accessible to users across different platforms.