Firefox can now auto-fill forms for you, track webpages
What's the story
Mozilla has enhanced its Smart Window feature in Firefox, an AI-powered browsing experience. The new update introduces a smart form-filling capability that uses information from your open tabs. For instance, if you're applying for a job, the feature can pull data from your online portfolio or LinkedIn page to automatically fill in your work history on the application form.
User guide
How to use the new form-filling feature
To use this new feature, all you have to do is click on a form with at least four text fields.
An option saying "Fill from sources" will appear, showing all tabs that Firefox can pull information from.
You can then select or deselect these tabs as per your preference.
The browser will then suggest text based on the information it has pulled from these sources.
Upcoming features
Compatibility and tech details
Currently, this feature works only with text fields on web forms. However, Mozilla is working to make it compatible with dropdown menus and PDFs as well.
The data from your source pages is sent to Google's Gemini 3.1 Flash Lite AI model, which then generates the text suggestions for you.
Web monitoring
You can also get Firefox to monitor webpages for updates
Along with the form-filling feature, Mozilla has also given users the ability to ask Smart Window to monitor specific webpages for updates.
This could be anything from sales and new job listings to other changes.
You can set up a task by typing "/watch" in the Smart Window chat, describing what you're looking for, and adding the pages you want monitored.
Notification system
When will you get updates?
Firefox can check for updates daily or weekly, but only when the browser is open.
If it detects a change you're looking for, it will notify you through the Tasks button on the toolbar or your desktop (if enabled).
However, if no changes are detected after 60 days, Firefox will pause monitoring updates and completely stop after 90 days.