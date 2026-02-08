Firefox's upcoming AI controls let you turn off generative AI
Mozilla is expected to ship Firefox 148 on February 24, 2026, and its big new feature is "AI Controls"—basically a master switch for all the browser's AI stuff.
With the new "Block AI enhancements" toggle (found in the desktop browser settings), you can turn off every current and future generative AI feature, from pop-ups and reminders to chatbots like ChatGPT and Copilot.
You also get separate controls for things like translations, PDF alt text, tab grouping suggestions, and link previews.
Your choices stick around even after updates
Your choices stick around—even after updates—so you're not constantly resetting your preferences.
Right now, these controls are available in Firefox Nightly and Beta if you want to try them early.
Compared to some other browsers, Firefox's one-click "AI Kill Switch" really stands out if you want more say over what your browser does with AI.