Fitbit Charge 6 is down to $120 at Amazon
Technology
Amazon's Big Spring Sale just made the Fitbit Charge 6 way more affordable: it's now $119.95 (down from $156.95).
If you want a comfortable, slim tracker that can keep tabs on your fitness and even track your sleep, this deal is worth checking out.
The Charge 6 is a capable fitness tracker
The Charge 6 packs built-in GPS, improved heart rate tracking, and handy app support for Google Maps, Wallet, and YouTube Music.
You get up to a week of battery life from just a two-hour charge, plus 4GB storage for apps.
While it's not for those wanting dual-band GPS or huge displays, it nails everyday fitness tracking with comfort and ease.