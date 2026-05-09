Fitbit update disables Pixel Watch 3 and 4 health sensors

Pixel Watch users report missing data

Most people only notice something's wrong when their health data goes missing in the Fitbit app.

One Pixel Watch 4 user lost over a week of data, while another called the whole thing "the software is so unreliable that it feels like being an unpaid beta tester for unfinished products." after facing similar problems about 10 times in the past 10 months.

Google has apologized and says a fix is being worked on; for now, some users suggest restarting your watch and keeping an eye on your dashboard to make sure everything's syncing right.