Fitbit update disables Pixel Watch 3 and 4 health sensors
A new Fitbit firmware update has accidentally turned off key health sensors (such as blood oxygen and skin temperature tracking) on Pixel Watch 3 and 4 models.
Users trying to fix the issue get confusing messages saying "no app is requesting permissions," so those features just stay unavailable.
Pixel Watch users report missing data
Most people only notice something's wrong when their health data goes missing in the Fitbit app.
One Pixel Watch 4 user lost over a week of data, while another called the whole thing "the software is so unreliable that it feels like being an unpaid beta tester for unfinished products." after facing similar problems about 10 times in the past 10 months.
Google has apologized and says a fix is being worked on; for now, some users suggest restarting your watch and keeping an eye on your dashboard to make sure everything's syncing right.