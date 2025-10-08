Fitbit Versa 4 is down to $133 for Prime Day
The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch just got a major price cut for Amazon Prime Day—now $132.95 instead of $199.95.
This 34% discount is live until October 9, and you can pick from Black-Graphite, Pink Sand-Copper Rose, or Waterfall Blue-Platinum.
Over 40 exercise modes and built-in GPS
Versa 4 packs over 40 exercise modes, built-in GPS (no phone needed), heart rate and SpO2 tracking, sleep profiles, and a daily readiness score.
It's water-resistant up to 50m and the battery lasts up to six days—so you can focus on your workouts instead of charging.
Bluetooth calling and Google Wallet/Pay
Works with both Android and iOS, plus you get Bluetooth calling, Google Wallet/Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Amazon Alexa.
Heads up: advanced health stats need a Fitbit Premium subscription, and there's no music streaming or third-party apps.
Still, it nails the core fitness features for most people.