This game lets you play a victim on Epstein's island

A controversial video game titled Five Nights at Epstein's has sparked outrage among parents. The game, which is based on the real-life Jeffrey Epstein scandal, allows players to take on the role of a victim trapped on Epstein's island. Players must use sound and other tactics to survive five nights without being caught by Epstein himself. The game was available on itch.io, an open platform for indie games.

Gameplay details Gameplay and premise The gameplay of Five Nights at Epstein's involves navigating the island while avoiding detection by Epstein. Players have to divert his attention using sound, open and close ventilation ducts, among other survival tactics. The concept is similar to the popular horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, but with a much more disturbing premise. The game has been played by middle schoolers on their school Chromebooks, raising major concerns among parents about its impact on young minds.

Parental backlash Parents' concerns about game's impact on children The fact that children are playing a game where they play the role of a victim on an island where minors were sexually abused has drawn outrage from parents. One parent wrote on Facebook about their child's knowledge of the Epstein Files and expressed shock at their understanding of such mature topics. Another parent reported hearing boys discuss disturbing features in the game, including options to make a baby or little girl cry to lure predators.

Advertisement