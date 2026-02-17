This game lets you play a victim on Epstein's island
A controversial video game titled Five Nights at Epstein's has sparked outrage among parents. The game, which is based on the real-life Jeffrey Epstein scandal, allows players to take on the role of a victim trapped on Epstein's island. Players must use sound and other tactics to survive five nights without being caught by Epstein himself. The game was available on itch.io, an open platform for indie games.
Gameplay and premise
The gameplay of Five Nights at Epstein's involves navigating the island while avoiding detection by Epstein. Players have to divert his attention using sound, open and close ventilation ducts, among other survival tactics. The concept is similar to the popular horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy's, but with a much more disturbing premise. The game has been played by middle schoolers on their school Chromebooks, raising major concerns among parents about its impact on young minds.
Parents' concerns about game's impact on children
The fact that children are playing a game where they play the role of a victim on an island where minors were sexually abused has drawn outrage from parents. One parent wrote on Facebook about their child's knowledge of the Epstein Files and expressed shock at their understanding of such mature topics. Another parent reported hearing boys discuss disturbing features in the game, including options to make a baby or little girl cry to lure predators.
Recommendations for parents amid controversy
In light of the controversy surrounding "Five Nights at Epstein's," parents have been advised to keep a close eye on their children's online activities. The game has been widely discussed on social media platforms, with significant concern about its availability. The disturbing nature of the game and its connection to real-world events have raised serious concerns about its appropriateness for young audiences.