Five women sue SpaceXAI and Stability AI over explicit images
Technology
SpaceXAI and Stability AI are being sued by five women who say their childhood photos were turned into explicit images using the companies' AI tools.
The lawsuit says a stepfather and a friend misused these tools, and accuses the companies of negligence, poor product design, and making money off this harm.
Lawsuit seeks damages, alleges withheld IP
The suit claims SpaceXAI didn't share key information, like an offender's IP address, with authorities, even after repeated requests.
It also points to Stability AI for relaxing content filters in its Stable Diffusion models, allegedly ignoring risks to boost profits.
The plaintiffs want both companies held accountable and are seeking damages.
Neither company has commented publicly yet.