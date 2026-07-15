Five women sue xAI and Stability AI over CSAM deepfakes
Technology
Five female individuals (one still a minor) are suing Elon Musk's xAI and Stability AI, saying their childhood photos were turned into explicit deepfakes using the companies' AI tools.
They claim this led to serious emotional distress and lasting harm, as their images were altered into child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
Plaintiffs allege companies ignored misuse
The suit argues that xAI and Stability AI didn't do enough to prevent people from misusing their technology.
One example: a stepfather allegedly used Grok to create approximately 7,000 sexually explicit images and videos.
The plaintiffs say the companies put profits ahead of safety, letting harmful content spread and leaving them with serious emotional distress and a devastating loss of privacy and personal safety.