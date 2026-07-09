FL Studio 2026 update lets Gopher handle drums and effects
Technology
FL Studio just dropped its 2026 update, and it's all about making music creation smoother, especially with a big boost to its AI assistant, Gopher.
Now, instead of only giving advice, Gopher can actually handle tasks for you, like programming drum patterns or adding effects when you ask.
FL Studio update includes cloud backup
Besides the smarter Gopher, FL Studio 2026 brings better preset browsing in the Flex instrument, improved filters, and lower CPU use.
There's also automatic cloud backup for FL Cloud subscribers and an "audio logger" that saves up to a minute of your music ideas, even if you forget to hit record.
All these upgrades come free for current users.