Flinders University study finds Earth sustainably supports 2.5 billion people
A new study led by Corey Bradshaw at Flinders University says our planet is supporting way more people than it can handle.
According to their research, Earth can sustainably support about 2.5 billion people, but right now, there are 8.3 billion of us.
Even more eye-opening: if things keep going the same way, we could hit up to 12.4 billion by the late 2060s.
Researchers urge energy and resource reforms
The main issue? Overconsumption, especially from fossil fuels, is putting huge pressure on our planet's resources.
The researchers are calling for urgent changes in how we use energy and manage land and resources, pointing out that lower consumption is key to tackling both environmental and social problems.
They believe there is still time for coordinated action if we act fast and rethink how we live for a more sustainable future.