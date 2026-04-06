Flinders University study finds Earth sustainably supports 2.5 billion people Technology Apr 06, 2026

A new study led by Corey Bradshaw at Flinders University says our planet is supporting way more people than it can handle.

According to their research, Earth can sustainably support about 2.5 billion people, but right now, there are 8.3 billion of us.

Even more eye-opening: if things keep going the same way, we could hit up to 12.4 billion by the late 2060s.