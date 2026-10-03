Flipboard launches Surf aggregating social content on Android and web
Technology
Flipboard just dropped Surf, a fresh app that pulls together content from all over (think Mastodon, Bluesky, Threads, YouTube channels, and podcasts) right into one easy feed on Android and the web.
Instead of bouncing between apps, Surf lets you see everything in one spot.
Flipboard: Surf offers filters and sharing
With Surf, you can filter by topics you actually care about (like music or politics), block stuff you don't want to see, and even share your custom feeds with friends using hashtags.
Flipboard's CEO Mike McCue says Surf is all about putting users in charge, not algorithms, so you decide what fills up your screen.