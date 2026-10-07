Flipboard launches Surf to aggregate social feeds podcasts and YouTube
Flipboard just dropped Surf, an app that pulls in your favorite social feeds, podcasts, and YouTube channels, all in one place.
Instead of letting algorithms decide what you see, Surf lets you handpick content from platforms like Mastodon, Bluesky, and Threads using protocols like ActivityPub, AT Protocol, and RSS.
You can build custom feeds based on topics you actually care about.
Flipboard's Surf emphasizes personalization and communities
Surf isn't just about scrolling: it's about making your feed yours.
You can filter out stuff you don't want, share your curated feeds with hashtags, and even block profiles if needed.
As Flipboard's CEO Mike McCue puts it, Surf aims to "build communities" by connecting conversations without forcing everyone onto a new network.
If you're tired of the usual algorithm-driven apps and want a more personal digital space, Surf might be worth a try.