Flipkart and Counterpoint find AI shapes Indian smartphone purchases
Technology
A new Flipkart and Counterpoint report reveals that nearly nine out of 10 Indian smartphone shoppers are picking phones based on AI features, not just specs.
From voice assistants to personalized content, AI is shaping how people use (and choose) their devices.
Indian shoppers value affordability and color
AI isn't the only thing on buyers' minds. Affordability is huge: one-third use EMIs for pricier phones, and most look for good value.
Brand trust and online reviews also guide decisions. Plus, style counts: 64% prefer colorful designs and are willing to pay extra for them, especially among Gen Z and women.