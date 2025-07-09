Next Article
Flipkart and Pebble unveil India's 1st smart ring
Flipkart and Pebble have teamed up to launch the Pebble HALO, India's first smart ring.
It comes with a digital display and gesture controls, so you can swipe through Instagram or snap photos just by moving your finger.
The partnership brings together Flipkart's reach and Pebble's wearable tech smarts for a fresh take on everyday gadgets.
The HALO tracks your heart rate and steps
The Pebble HALO is made of stainless steel, splashproof, and tracks your heart rate, steps, time—and even has a chanting counter for spiritual vibes.
It's available in black, silver, and gold (sizes 7-12), lasts up to four days on a charge, and is priced at ₹3,999 on Flipkart (MRP ₹7,999).