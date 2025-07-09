Flipkart and Pebble unveil India's 1st smart ring Technology Jul 09, 2025

Flipkart and Pebble have teamed up to launch the Pebble HALO, India's first smart ring.

It comes with a digital display and gesture controls, so you can swipe through Instagram or snap photos just by moving your finger.

The partnership brings together Flipkart's reach and Pebble's wearable tech smarts for a fresh take on everyday gadgets.