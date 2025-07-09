Healthtech startups prioritize personalized care with AI

Even Healthcare, a Bengaluru-based health tech startup, just raised $30 million in Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures, with Founders Fund, 8VC, and Lachy Groom joining in. This brings their total funding since 2020 to $50 million.

Even Healthcare's unique approach to healthcare Founded by Mayank Banerjee, Matilde Giglio, and Alessandro Ialongo, Even Healthcare offers unlimited doctor consultations, diagnostics, and cashless hospitalization—all under one roof.

They stand out by covering outpatient and preventive care too, not just hospital stays like typical insurance.

Their in-house clinical teams work with owned clinics and partner facilities to make healthcare more seamless.

The new funds will help even open 3 secondary-care hospitals The new funds will help Even open three secondary-care hospitals in Bengaluru for inpatient services—another step toward making healthcare more accessible and affordable across India.