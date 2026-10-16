Flipkart Big Billion Days lists iPhone 17 256GB at ₹86,999
Technology
Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is offering some serious savings on the iPhone 17.
The 256GB version, usually ₹99,900, is now down to ₹86,999.
Use a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card for another ₹5,000 off (making it ₹81,999), and if you trade in your old phone, you could get it for as low as ₹54,149, depending on your device's condition.
iPhone 17 A19 chip 6.3-inch 120Hz
The iPhone 17 packs a bright 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate.
It runs on Apple's A19 chip and features a triple camera setup: two powerful 48MP rear cameras and an 18MP front camera for better selfies and video calls.
Plus, you get up to 30 hours of video playback and solid durability with Ceramic Shield 2 front and IP68 water resistance.