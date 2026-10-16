Flipkart Big Billion Days lists iPhone 17 256GB at ₹86,999

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2026 is offering some serious savings on the iPhone 17.

The 256GB version, usually ₹99,900, is now down to ₹86,999.

Use a Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI credit card for another ₹5,000 off (making it ₹81,999), and if you trade in your old phone, you could get it for as low as ₹54,149, depending on your device's condition.