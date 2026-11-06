Flipkart discounts iPhone 17 256GB to ₹97,300 with card offers

Good news if you've been eyeing a new iPhone: Flipkart is offering the iPhone 17 (256GB, white) at a discounted price of ₹97,300, down from ₹99,900.

You can stack on extra savings with select ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank credit cards for another ₹7,016 off, or with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards for a ₹7,000 benefit including cashback.