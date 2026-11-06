Flipkart discounts iPhone 17 256GB to ₹97,300 with card offers
Good news if you've been eyeing a new iPhone: Flipkart is offering the iPhone 17 (256GB, white) at a discounted price of ₹97,300, down from ₹99,900.
You can stack on extra savings with select ICICI Bank or HDFC Bank credit cards for another ₹7,016 off, or with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards for a ₹7,000 benefit including cashback.
iPhone 17 trade-in up to ₹31,250
Trade in your old iPhone and you could get up to ₹31,250 knocked off the price, bringing your new iPhone 17 down to just about ₹59,034 if everything lines up.
There's also a three-month EMI plan at a total cost of ₹62,556.
The phone itself packs a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, A19 chip, dual 48MP cameras, Ceramic Shield 2 protection, and comes in five colors: pretty solid specs for anyone wanting an upgrade.