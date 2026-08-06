Flipkart Freedom Sale starts Aug 8 S25 FE 8GB+128GB ₹47,999
Technology
Flipkart's Freedom Sale kicks off August 8, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is getting a hefty price cut, now ₹47,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model (down from ₹54,999).
If you're a Plus or Flipkart Black member, you can shop early on August 7.
Samsung Galaxy S25 drops to ₹57,999
The regular Galaxy S25 drops to ₹57,999 (from ₹74,999), with EMI plans starting at ₹9,999 per month.
Extra perks include a 10% instant discount for SBI credit card users, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options.
The S25 FE packs a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, Exynos 2400 chip, triple cameras with a sharp 50MP main lens, making it pretty tempting if you want solid specs without breaking the bank.