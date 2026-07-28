Flipkart Freedom Sale starts August 8 with major discounts
Technology
Flipkart's Freedom Sale kicks off August 8, just in time for Independence Day shopping.
Expect major discounts on everything from iPhone 17 and Samsung Galaxy S25 to TVs, earphones, and laptops.
If you're a Flipkart Plus or Black member, you may get early access on August 7.
The exact end date isn't out yet, so keep an eye out for flash deals.
Flipkart offers SBI card 10% discount
SBI credit card users score an extra 10% instant discount (it works for both regular payments and EMIs).
There are also exchange bonuses and EMI offers lined up.
Watch out for limited-time Tick Tock Deals, Rush Hours, and a Made in India section with exclusive picks, perfect if you love snagging a bargain before it's gone!