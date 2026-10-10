Flipkart Minutes delivers iPhone 17 in 3.4 minutes, orders 3.5x
Technology
Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale just saw an iPhone 17 land at a Delhi doorstep in only 3.4 minutes thanks to Flipkart Minutes.
In the opening hour of the sale's 13th edition, Flipkart Minutes orders rose 3.5x over a regular day, showing how much people love getting their gadgets instantly, especially during big sales.
Flipkart minutes strong in smaller towns
Flipkart Minutes isn't just popular in big cities; around 60% of demand is coming from smaller towns too.
The service is especially loved by smartphone buyers, with many choosing exchange deals or no-cost EMI options.
Quick delivery plus good deals? It's changing the way people shop online across India.