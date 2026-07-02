Flipkart reports about 40% code AI-written, over 250 models

Flipkart building in-house e-commerce language models

Flipkart isn't stopping at code; it's building its own e-commerce language models using company data to solve specific problems.

The team has brought in top talent from Amazon and Tata Digital and is rolling out generative AI for personalized feeds, seller tools like Seller Lens, and even voice agents that call merchants every month.

Instead of chasing quick profits, Flipkart says it's focused on responsible AI use, measuring success through better customer experiences rather than just ROI.