Flipkart's iPhone 16 128GB deal brings effective price of ₹19,655
Flipkart is letting you grab the iPhone 16 (128GB) at a potential effective price of ₹19,655, down from its price of ₹69,900.
This big drop is possible thanks to a mix of bank discounts and exchange offers, so if you've been eyeing an upgrade, now might be the time.
Flipkart deal: Axis card, trade, SBI
You'll need a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card for a ₹3,495 discount. Trade in your old phone and you could save up to another ₹46,750.
There's also an SBI offer with a ₹3,970 discount if you meet certain conditions.
Just make sure to check your eligibility and device details at checkout. The offer runs until November 11, 2026.