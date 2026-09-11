Flipkart's Super.money rolls out AI agents for shopping and gold
Super.money, Flipkart's payments platform, is rolling out AI agents that will handle shopping and gold purchases for you.
These bots can automatically buy items on Flipkart or grab gold when prices dip below your chosen limit.
CEO Prakash Sikaria says the feature has begun rolling out and should cover all of its customer base in about two months.
Super.money agents could boost revenue 30-40%
The AI agents will not just stop at shopping: they will eventually help with bill payments and investments too.
While it is free for now, Super.money might add subscriptions later.
Sikaria expects these bots could drive 30% to 40% of company revenue in about three to four years once the model works.
Since launching in 2024, Super.money has grown to 20 million monthly users and competes with Google Pay and Paytm; about 20% of its engineering costs this year is going into building and scaling consumer agents.