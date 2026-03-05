Floating wind turbines could power AI data centers
Aikido Technologies, based in California, has a pretty wild idea: they're planning to put data centers inside the underwater tanks of floating wind turbines.
The goal? To fuel the growing demand for AI computing without putting extra pressure on regular power grids.
Their first 100-kilowatt prototype is set to be tested off Norway later this year, using ocean water for cooling and pairing each turbine with serious computing muscle.
Aikido's approach could significantly reduce the environmental impact of AI
By combining renewable energy and seawater cooling, Aikido hopes to shrink AI's carbon footprint and ease grid strain.
If they can overcome tricky ocean conditions and regulatory hurdles, this could be a game-changer for sustainable tech—potentially leading the way for greener AI infrastructure around the world.