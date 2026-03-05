Floating wind turbines could power AI data centers Technology Mar 05, 2026

Aikido Technologies, based in California, has a pretty wild idea: they're planning to put data centers inside the underwater tanks of floating wind turbines.

The goal? To fuel the growing demand for AI computing without putting extra pressure on regular power grids.

Their first 100-kilowatt prototype is set to be tested off Norway later this year, using ocean water for cooling and pairing each turbine with serious computing muscle.