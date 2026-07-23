Florida 15-year-old R.K.C. drops Instagram lawsuit before Los Angeles trial
Technology
A 15-year-old from Florida, known as R.K.C. has decided to drop his lawsuit against Meta's Instagram.
He had claimed that using the app since he was about eight led to depression, anxiety, and sleep problems.
The case was set for trial this week in Los Angeles but will no longer move forward.
Lawsuit claims against 4 platforms resolved
The lawsuit originally targeted four big platforms: Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok.
YouTube and TikTok settled in June, and Snap reached a tentative settlement just before the trial.
With R.K.C. ending his claim against Meta too, the plaintiff's claims against all four platforms have been resolved, though the case is not officially closed.