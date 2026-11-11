Florida International University study finds mosquitoes prefer people's skin odors
Ever wonder why mosquitoes seem to love biting you but leave your friends alone?
A new study from Florida International University found that certain mosquito species are picky about who they bite, and it mostly comes down to your body chemistry and skin odors.
Researchers studied 119 people and discovered that these tiny pests have their own scent preferences, an insight that could help make better bug repellents in the future.
Researchers found species specific attractants
The research team, led by Ph.D. student Kaylee Marrero, tested three of the world's most dangerous mosquito species.
Aedes aegypti liked people who didn't wear fragrances and slightly preferred men.
The Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) went for folks with more ketones and plantlike smells on their skin.
Meanwhile, Culex quinquefasciatus was drawn to certain skin bacteria profiles.
Knowing what attracts them could lead to smarter ways to keep mosquitoes (and their nasty diseases) away.