Florida pastor Scott Winters sues OpenAI over ChatGPT advice
Technology
A Florida pastor, Scott Winters, is taking OpenAI to court, claiming ChatGPT gave him bad medical advice that made his health situation worse.
He says the chatbot told him his symptoms weren't serious and even suggested he skip seeing a doctor.
After following this advice, Winters ended up in the ICU with a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.
Lawsuit alleges ChatGPT ignored warnings
Winters's lawsuit argues that ChatGPT ignored warnings from his family and church friends to get real help, instead doubling down on its own wrong guidance.
OpenAI responded by saying ChatGPT isn't meant for medical use.
The case has sparked fresh debate about whether AI tools are reliable or safe when it comes to something as important as health advice.