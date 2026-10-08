Florida asks Meta to remove under-14 users, limit teen use
What's the story
Florida has filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms, demanding enhanced protections for young users on its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram. The state's Attorney General James Uthmeier wants the court to order changes such as limiting app usage time for teens and identifying underage users. The move comes after most states settled similar claims with Meta through a major settlement.
Legal action
Uthmeier seeks temporary injunction to limit teen usage
In a court filing, Uthmeier has asked for a temporary injunction to force Meta to identify and remove users under 14 from Facebook and Instagram.
The Attorney General also wants the company to limit app usage time for teens to two hours across all platforms.
Further, he has sought disabling of features like autoplay and infinite scroll during this period.
Company statement
'Florida should focus on other platforms,' says Meta spokesperson
Responding to the lawsuit, a Meta spokesperson said, after settling with nearly every other state, Florida should focus on getting other platforms like YouTube and TikTok to take action.
The spokesperson added, "We regret that he has chosen instead to pursue a meritless preliminary injunction years into the litigation."
This statement comes as part of Meta's defense against Uthmeier's legal action.
Allegations
Lawsuit alleges platforms designed to be addictive for young users
Florida's lawsuit against Meta alleges that the company has intentionally designed its platforms to be addictive for young users.
It also claims that Meta has misled consumers about the safety of these platforms.
The lawsuit is one of many similar cases filed by states across America, highlighting a growing concern over social media's impact on youth.
Settlement details
Settlement with other states amounted to $18 billion
In August, Meta settled with 48 other states and Washington, DC, agreeing to pay up to $18 billion.
The company also agreed to make changes for teen users of its platforms as part of the settlement.
However, Uthmeier chose not to join this settlement and instead continue with his lawsuit against Meta.
Criticism
Florida's criticism of settlement and Uthmeier's demands
Florida has criticized the settlement with other states as a "mere slap on the wrist."
The state believes it will be viewed as the cost of doing business and won't prevent such behavior in future.
The changes sought by Uthmeier are stricter than those agreed upon by Meta in this settlement, including cutting off teens' access to messaging after their time limits are hit and barring ads.