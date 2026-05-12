FlowBlinq study finds most Indian websites invisible to AI tools

FlowBlinq checked more than 500 sites and found some big issues: 91% don't have guides to help AIs understand their products, almost one-half accidentally block AI crawlers, and most have weak product descriptions. More than one-half also lack key codes needed for AIs to verify listings. If your data isn't structured for AI, your business is less likely to appear in AI search results.

Roshan Mohan highlights AI commerce shift

Roshan Mohan, Co-founder & CMO of FlowBlinq, added: "Discovery and commerce are increasingly happening inside AI itself. That's both a risk for brands that aren't prepared and a significant opportunity for those that are. FlowBlinq gives businesses the infrastructure to participate in this shift: not just to be found, but to convert that visibility into actual sales."

With AI shaping the future of online commerce, getting your site ready for discovery isn't just smart, it's essential.