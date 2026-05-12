FlowBlinq study finds most Indian websites invisible to AI tools
A recent FlowBlinq study found that two out of three Indian websites are basically invisible to AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.
On average, these sites scored just 35% for "GEO readiness"—which means most aren't set up to be discovered or recommended by AI systems.
FlowBlinq audit finds unstructured AI data
FlowBlinq checked more than 500 sites and found some big issues: 91% don't have guides to help AIs understand their products, almost one-half accidentally block AI crawlers, and most have weak product descriptions.
More than one-half also lack key codes needed for AIs to verify listings.
If your data isn't structured for AI, your business is less likely to appear in AI search results.
Roshan Mohan highlights AI commerce shift
Roshan Mohan, Co-founder & CMO of FlowBlinq, added: "Discovery and commerce are increasingly happening inside AI itself. That's both a risk for brands that aren't prepared and a significant opportunity for those that are. FlowBlinq gives businesses the infrastructure to participate in this shift: not just to be found, but to convert that visibility into actual sales."
With AI shaping the future of online commerce, getting your site ready for discovery isn't just smart, it's essential.