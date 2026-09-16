Fluxnium says seawater uranium extraction could boost US nuclear plans
Technology
Fluxnium thinks it has found a way to pull uranium straight from seawater, aiming to ease the spike in nuclear fuel prices: yellowcake uranium is up 75% in just five years.
With US land sources running low but oceans holding billions of tons of uranium, this could be a game-changer for boosting US nuclear energy plans by 2050.
Fluxnium's polymer fibers cut extraction costs
The team uses special polymer fibers with extra surface area to grab uranium from seawater, cutting extraction costs way down from over $200 per pound.
Afterward, the collected uranium gets processed into yellowcake and can enter existing supply chains.
Backed by $7 million in seed funding, Fluxnium's approach could help meet growing energy needs while reducing dependence on traditional mining.