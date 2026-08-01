Foldable iPhone and iPhone 18 Pro models expected in September
Technology
Apple is shaking up its usual launch routine: this September, we're likely getting the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, plus Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone.
The foldable could be a big deal for anyone curious about new phone designs, and it'll probably steal the spotlight at the event.
Regular iPhone 18 may arrive 2027
Unlike previous years, the regular iPhone 18 models (and a new iPhone 18e) might not arrive until spring 2027.
This staggered release helps Apple handle supply chain issues and rising costs.