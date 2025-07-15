Form unveils Smart Swim 2 goggles with heart rate tracking
Form just dropped its Smart Swim 2 goggles, packing a built-in heart rate monitor and digital compass—perfect for open-water swimmers who want more than just lap counts.
The new design is lighter and smaller than before, with a 15% slimmer tech pack.
Pricing starts at $279, while the Pro version with Gorilla Glass 3 lenses comes in at $329.
AR display for real-time stats
You get an augmented reality display showing real-time swim stats right in your line of sight, plus automatic stroke detection.
Battery life? Up to 14 hours on one charge—enough for even the longest swim sessions.
For serious swimmers only
If you're into serious swim training or love seeing detailed analytics as you go, these goggles are made for you.
With their unique combo of heart rate tracking and navigation tools, Form's latest release keeps them ahead in swim tech—and might just make your next workout way more fun.