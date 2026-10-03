Former GitHub head Thomas Dohmke launches Entire distributed code hosting
Thomas Dohmke, who used to run GitHub, just introduced Entire, a fresh take on code hosting that's distributed.
It's designed to fix some of the pain points developers have faced on GitHub lately, like outages and issues from coding bots.
By spreading repositories across the globe, Entire aims for faster speeds and fewer disruptions.
Entire logs sessions and tracks bots
Entire works smoothly with popular coding agents like Codex and Copilot, plus it saves your session data along with your code for easier tracking.
Early tests show it can handle way more activity than other platforms: think 570,000 clones per hour and 586 pushes per second.
There's also a semantic memory layer that helps keep tabs on what bots are doing and how code is changing.
Looking ahead, the team plans to add even more features and decentralization, but as always with venture-capital-backed platforms, developers are encouraged to stay mindful of potential risks.