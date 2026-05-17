Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says AI ends traditional coding
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, says traditional coding is "over" thanks to AI.
In a recent video, he explained how AI tools are speeding up software development and making it more efficient.
His message to developers and companies: adapt fast or risk getting left behind.
Schmidt says AI coding impresses programmers
Schmidt pointed out that since late last year, advanced AI coding tools have been creating software at levels even experienced programmers find impressive.
He put it simply, "If you're writing code in any traditional way: stop. It's over."
Old-school methods just don't cut it anymore.
Schmidt urges companies adopt AI workflows
Schmidt urged company leaders to switch to AI-driven workflows, saying these tools can break old productivity barriers and might make current software products obsolete.
He believes the tech industry will look totally different, so staying ahead matters more than ever.