Former NASA astronaut Don Pettit shares Earth photo from space
Former NASA astronaut Don Pettit just dropped an amazing shot of Earth as seen from space, showing city lights glowing like a golden wave against the darkness.
He snapped this unique view using a fisheye lens and time exposure, and shared it on X with the caption, "The cities light up like a golden wave."
Pettit identifies streak as cosmic rays
If you spot a bright white streak in the corner, no, that's not another city. Pettit explained it's actually cosmic rays hitting his camera sensor, giving us a cool reminder that even tech in space gets hit by wild science stuff.
The whole image is both beautiful and a little mind-blowing, showing off Earth's complexity from way above.