Former NASA head Jim Bridenstine warns Artemis landers not ready

Artemis 3 2027 will test landers

The first crewed Artemis landing is set for 2028, but both landers still need uncrewed test flights and lots of prep before they're cleared for people.

The upcoming Artemis three mission in 2027 will be a huge test run, with astronauts docking with both landers in orbit.

Bridenstine stressed that without working landers, there's no moon landing, and said it's crucial to meet deadlines if the US wants to stay ahead of rivals like China.