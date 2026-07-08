Former NASA head Jim Bridenstine warns Artemis landers not ready
NASA's big Artemis moon missions are hitting some bumps, according to former NASA head Jim Bridenstine.
He recently pointed out that the new lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin are facing delays and are more complicated than needed, unlike the old-school Apollo program, which got astronauts on the moon in just eight years by keeping things simple.
Bridenstine warned that neither Starship nor Blue Moon is ready for astronauts yet, calling this "the challenge" for NASA's timeline.
Artemis 3 2027 will test landers
The first crewed Artemis landing is set for 2028, but both landers still need uncrewed test flights and lots of prep before they're cleared for people.
The upcoming Artemis three mission in 2027 will be a huge test run, with astronauts docking with both landers in orbit.
Bridenstine stressed that without working landers, there's no moon landing, and said it's crucial to meet deadlines if the US wants to stay ahead of rivals like China.