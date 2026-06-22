Former OpenAI applied evals lead Shyamal Anadkat relocates to India
Shyamal Anadkat, who used to lead OpenAI's Applied Evals team, has left Silicon Valley and relocated to India.
Sharing his story on X, he said the move was inspired by his roots and a belief that India can now play a major role in shaping AI.
After four years in the Bay Area, Anadkat feels you don't need to be in Silicon Valley anymore to make an impact.
Anadkat highlights India's institutional confidence gap
Anadkat has been connecting with researchers across India and Asia-Pacific, seeing lots of excitement about building the future of AI.
He noticed people here sometimes doubt their ability to create globally recognized institutions, calling this the biggest gap.
He described this as a "once in a generation opportunity" for India and encouraged everyone to aim high and tackle big challenges together.