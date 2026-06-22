Former OpenAI applied evals lead Shyamal Anadkat relocates to India Technology Jun 22, 2026

Shyamal Anadkat, who used to lead OpenAI's Applied Evals team, has left Silicon Valley and relocated to India.

Sharing his story on X, he said the move was inspired by his roots and a belief that India can now play a major role in shaping AI.

After four years in the Bay Area, Anadkat feels you don't need to be in Silicon Valley anymore to make an impact.