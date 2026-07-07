Former Tesla scientist Remi Cadene's UMA unveils Northstar robot
Former Tesla scientist Remi Cadene just revealed Northstar, a lightweight humanoid robot designed for factories, warehouses, and even homes.
Built by his Paris startup UMA, Northstar aims to help with Europe's rising demand for automation as labor costs climb and the population ages.
Northstar learns new tasks by watching
Unveiled in July, Northstar, with a goal to weigh about 40kg, can roll around on wheels. It's got a flexible shell that looks like work clothes and uses AI to safely interact with people.
UMA's team includes a former Google DeepMind researcher and an ex-Hugging Face engineer, plus support from big names like Yann LeCun and Xavier Niel.
The coolest part? Northstar learns new tasks by watching (no reprogramming needed), so it could soon be sorting items or helping out in all kinds of workplaces.